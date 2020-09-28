(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Sept. 28)

A head of the state has a duty to protect the people's lives and their assets. Unfortunately, recent developments are shattering public trust in President Moon Jae-in. When North Korea demolished the inter-Korean liaison office in Kaesong in June, his administration did nothing. When a South Korean fisheries official was fatally shot by North Korean soldiers on the West Sea last week, Moon did not react the way he should have. His administration seemed to be flattered by a weak apology delivered by the United Front Department of North Korea on Kim Jong-un's behalf. As if to try to find any opportunity to break the deadlock in South-North talks, the government is only repeating a request for a joint investigation into the case.