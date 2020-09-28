BTS to drop new album 'BE' in Nov.
SEOUL, Sept. 28 (Yonhap) -- K-pop superstars BTS will drop their new album "BE (Deluxe Edition)" next month, the band's agency announced Monday.
"BTS's new album 'BE (Deluxe Edition)' will be released on Nov. 20," Big Hit Entertainment, the band's label-agency, announced on the group's online fan community BTS Weverse.
It said the upcoming album will be a special album "carefully crafted" by BTS, but did not elaborate on details.
"This album is made more special by direct involvement from BTS in not only the music, but from the concept and composition to design," it said. "You will discover throughout the album the thoughts, emotions and deepest reflections of BTS while experiencing an even richer musical spectrum."
"BE" will be BTS' second album of 2020, following "MAP OF THE SOUL : 7," the fourth studio album of the seven-piece act.
It recently shared its first English single "Dynamite" and became the first Korean band to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.
From Monday through Friday, the septet will appear on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" for a weeklong special of "BTS Week." It will also hold the online concert "BTS MAP OF THE SOUL ON:E" on October 10 and 11.
Pre-orders of the new album will begin at 11 a.m. Monday, according to Big Hit.
