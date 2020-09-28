Monday's weather forecast
All News 09:10 September 28, 2020
SEOUL, Sept. 28 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 26/16 Sunny 0
Incheon 23/17 Sunny 0
Suwon 26/14 Sunny 0
Cheongju 25/14 Sunny 0
Daejeon 25/13 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 25/11 Sunny 0
Gangneung 24/13 Sunny 0
Jeonju 26/13 Sunny 0
Gwangju 25/15 Sunny 0
Jeju 23/19 Sunny 20
Daegu 24/11 Sunny 0
Busan 24/16 Cloudy 0
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
BTS agency wins defamation suits against malicious online troll
-
2
Boy band Monsta X to promote Korea cultural heritage via YouTube
-
3
BTS wins two nominations at 2020 Billboard Music Awards
-
4
Moon proposes declaring end to Korean War, requests U.N.'s support
-
5
BTS' new docu film tops S. Korean box office upon release
Most Saved
-
1
(LEAD) New virus cases smallest in over 1-month, virus fight at critical juncture ahead of Chuseok
-
2
(2nd LD) BTS again ranks No. 2 on Billboard Hot 100, tops new global chart
-
3
Moon proposes declaring end to Korean War, requests U.N.'s support
-
4
BTS wins two nominations at 2020 Billboard Music Awards
-
5
(LEAD) Students in greater Seoul return to school as virus slows, learning gap widens
-
1
(Yonhap Interview) Chinese ambassador calls for South Korea to join Beijing's data security initiative
-
2
BTS agency wins defamation suits against malicious online troll
-
3
(2nd LD) N.K. warns S. Korea against violating western sea border to search for official's body
-
4
Reservoir dam near N. Korea's nuclear complex breached: think tank
-
5
(2nd LD) Cheong Wa Dae calls for joint probe with N. Korea on shooting incident, restoration of military communication line