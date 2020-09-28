Insurers' lending rises 1 pct in Q2
SEOUL, Sept. 28 (Yonhap) -- Loans extended by South Korean insurance companies rose 1 percent in the second quarter from a quarter earlier, the financial regulator said Monday.
Insurers' outstanding loans totaled 240.9 trillion won (US$205 billion) as of the end of June, up 2.5 trillion won from the end of March, the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS) said in a statement.
Their loans to households fell 0.9 percent to 120.1 trillion won in the second quarter from a quarter earlier, while lending to companies rose 3 percent to 120.6 trillion won during the same period, it said.
The loan delinquency rate, which measures the proportion of loan principal or unpaid interest for at least a month, came to 0.22 percent as of end-June, down 0.04 percentage point from the end of March.
The delinquency rate for household loans edged down 0.09 percentage point on-quarter to 0.48 percent, while that for corporate lending also came to 0.10 percent, compared with 0.11 percent at the end of March.
The ratio of nonperforming loans came to 0.16 percent in the second quarter, down 0.01 percentage point from a quarter earlier, the FSS said.
entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS agency wins defamation suits against malicious online troll
-
2
Boy band Monsta X to promote Korea cultural heritage via YouTube
-
3
BTS wins two nominations at 2020 Billboard Music Awards
-
4
Moon proposes declaring end to Korean War, requests U.N.'s support
-
5
BTS' new docu film tops S. Korean box office upon release
-
1
(LEAD) New virus cases smallest in over 1-month, virus fight at critical juncture ahead of Chuseok
-
2
(2nd LD) BTS again ranks No. 2 on Billboard Hot 100, tops new global chart
-
3
Moon proposes declaring end to Korean War, requests U.N.'s support
-
4
BTS wins two nominations at 2020 Billboard Music Awards
-
5
(3rd LD) New virus cases under 100 for 2nd day; untraceable cases still hurdle in virus fight
-
1
(Yonhap Interview) Chinese ambassador calls for South Korea to join Beijing's data security initiative
-
2
(2nd LD) N.K. warns S. Korea against violating western sea border to search for official's body
-
3
New virus cases lowest in 48 days, virus curbs in place ahead of major holiday
-
4
Tottenham's Son Heung-min sidelined with hamstring injury
-
5
(2nd LD) Cheong Wa Dae calls for joint probe with N. Korea on shooting incident, restoration of military communication line