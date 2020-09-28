Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea closely watching for additional word from N.K. over death of its citizen: ministry

All News 11:09 September 28, 2020

SEOUL, Sept. 28 (Yonhap) -- The unification ministry said Monday it is closely watching for additional word from North Korea about the recent killing of a South Korean citizen.

On Sunday, Seoul's presidential office demanded North Korea agree to a joint probe into the death of the 47-year-old fisheries official. The South claims that the North shot the official to death early last week and burned his body after spotting him in its territorial waters.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un apologized for the killing in a message on Friday. Pyongyang, however, provided an account with major discrepancies with Seoul's explanation and has not responded to the request for a joint investigation.

"The unification ministry is looking at the current situations very gravely and reviewing them carefully, while closely watching for an additional response from North Korea," Yoh Sang-key, the ministry's spokesperson, said during a regular press briefing.

The ministry had pursued expanding cross-border exchanges in humanitarian areas despite stalled inter-Korean relations before the deadly incident.

Kim's rare and swift apology raised cautious optimism for the ties to move forward, but critics say that Pyongyang should first cooperate with Seoul to figure out what actually happened to ease public outrage.

North Korea earlier warned South Korea not to violate its western sea border in searching for his body, saying it will hand it over if it's found.

Yoh Sang-key, the spokesman of the unification ministry, gives a briefing on North Korea's shooting of a South Korean official at the ministry in Seoul on Sept. 24, 2020. The official belonging to the West Sea Fishery Management Service (WSFMS), an organ of the fisheries ministry, went missing from a WSFMS fishery guidance boat on Sept. 21 while on duty in waters off the western border island of Yeonpyeong. Earlier in the day, the South Korean defense ministry said North Korea had shot the man and burned his body after finding him in its waters, in an apparent antivirus measure. The official is presumed to have jumped into the sea in a suspected attempt to defect to the North and had drifted into North Korean waters. He reportedly had financial problems. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

