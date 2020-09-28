Internet banking transactions at new record high in H1
SEOUL, Sept. 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's internet banking services continued to grow in the first half, with the number of users and daily transactions rising to new highs, central bank data showed Monday.
The number of internet banking, including mobile banking, came to 164.8 million as of end-June, up 3.5 percent from six months earlier, according to the data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
The figure is the simple sum of all registered users at 18 internet and mobile banking service providers in the country, meaning the same person may count multiple times toward the sum, according to the BOK.
The tally came as the number of mobile banking users gained 6 percent to 128.3 million compared with six months earlier. The portion of mobile banking users accounted for 77.8 percent of total internet banking users.
The daily use of online banking services reached 208.1 million cases as of end-June, up 25.5 percent from the end of last year.
Mobile banking accounted for 60.5 percent of the total use of online banking services in the January-June period.
The value of daily financial transactions via internet banking came to 55.3 trillion won (US$47.2 billion), up 10.9 percent from six months earlier, the BOK added.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS agency wins defamation suits against malicious online troll
-
2
Boy band Monsta X to promote Korea cultural heritage via YouTube
-
3
BTS wins two nominations at 2020 Billboard Music Awards
-
4
Moon proposes declaring end to Korean War, requests U.N.'s support
-
5
BTS' new docu film tops S. Korean box office upon release
-
1
(LEAD) New virus cases smallest in over 1-month, virus fight at critical juncture ahead of Chuseok
-
2
(2nd LD) BTS again ranks No. 2 on Billboard Hot 100, tops new global chart
-
3
Moon proposes declaring end to Korean War, requests U.N.'s support
-
4
BTS wins two nominations at 2020 Billboard Music Awards
-
5
(3rd LD) New virus cases under 100 for 2nd day; untraceable cases still hurdle in virus fight
-
1
(Yonhap Interview) Chinese ambassador calls for South Korea to join Beijing's data security initiative
-
2
(2nd LD) N.K. warns S. Korea against violating western sea border to search for official's body
-
3
New virus cases lowest in 48 days, virus curbs in place ahead of major holiday
-
4
(2nd LD) Cheong Wa Dae calls for joint probe with N. Korea on shooting incident, restoration of military communication line
-
5
Tottenham's Son Heung-min sidelined with hamstring injury