(LEAD) Creditor invites preliminary bidders for Hanjin Heavy
(ATTN: UPDATES with more details in paras 6-9)
By Nam Kwang-sik
SEOUL, Sept. 28 (Yonhap) -- Cash-squeezed Hanjin Heavy Industries & Construction Co. said Monday its main creditor Korea Development Bank (KDB) has invited preliminary bidders in order to sell its controlling stake in the shipyard.
KDB plans to finalize the preliminary bidding by Oct. 26 to sell all or part of the 83.45 percent stake in Hanjin Heavy Industries, the shipbuilder said in a regulatory filing.
The 83.45 percent stake is owned by seven local financial institutions including KDB and three Filipino financial institutions that include Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation via debt-to-equity swap, KDB said in a separate statement.
KDB said it plans to sell at least a 63.44 percent stake in Hanjin Heavy Industries and decide on whether it sell the whole stake owned by the financial institutions before the end of the final bidding.
KDB picked local accounting firm Samil PricewaterhouseCoopers and KDB's mergers and acquisitions consulting team as sale managers for the stake sale, the state-run bank said.
Hanjin Heavy's subsidiary HHIC-Phil Inc. in the Subic Bay Freeport Zone on the west coast of the island of Luzon in the Philippines has been suffering massive losses since 2016 due to a drop in new orders amid the protracted slump in the global shipbuilding industry.
In Feb. 2019, Hanjin Heavy had its capital impaired due to its Philippine subsidiary's poor performance.
Three months later, the midsized shipbuilder broke away from its capital erosion through a debt-to-equity swap worth 687.4 billion won (US$586 million) and capital reduction, which made KDB the biggest shareholder of Hanjin Heavy with a 16.14 percent stake.
Hanjin Heavy posted 64.3 billion in net profit in the January-June period of the year, down 70 percent from a year ago due to faltering results in its shipbuilding and construction sectors.
ksnam@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS agency wins defamation suits against malicious online troll
-
2
Boy band Monsta X to promote Korea cultural heritage via YouTube
-
3
BTS wins two nominations at 2020 Billboard Music Awards
-
4
Moon proposes declaring end to Korean War, requests U.N.'s support
-
5
BTS' new docu film tops S. Korean box office upon release
-
1
(LEAD) New virus cases smallest in over 1-month, virus fight at critical juncture ahead of Chuseok
-
2
(2nd LD) BTS again ranks No. 2 on Billboard Hot 100, tops new global chart
-
3
Moon proposes declaring end to Korean War, requests U.N.'s support
-
4
BTS wins two nominations at 2020 Billboard Music Awards
-
5
(2nd LD) Students in greater Seoul return to school as virus slows, learning gap widens
-
1
(Yonhap Interview) Chinese ambassador calls for South Korea to join Beijing's data security initiative
-
2
Tottenham's Son Heung-min sidelined with hamstring injury
-
3
S. Korea enforces enhanced virus curbs for upcoming holidays
-
4
New virus cases lowest in 48 days, virus curbs in place ahead of major holiday
-
5
(2nd LD) N.K. warns S. Korea against violating western sea border to search for official's body