LG Electronics to offer free repairs for TV power boards overseas
SEOUL, Sept. 28 (Yonhap) -- LG Electronics Inc. said Monday it will offer free repairs of TV power boards in some overseas markets due to a possible heating risk.
The South Korean tech firm said it will replace power board components of some OLED TV models sold in Asian and European countries that use 220 volts.
In China, the company will fix power board components in more than 9,000 TVs.
In July, LG said it will replace power board components for 18 OLED TV models that were produced and sold in South Korea after detecting its TV power boards have a current overflow risk after the performance degradation of a current-controlling component.
The company decided to expand a free repair program after its investigation found that some of its TVs sold overseas also showed similar problems.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS agency wins defamation suits against malicious online troll
-
2
Boy band Monsta X to promote Korea cultural heritage via YouTube
-
3
BTS wins two nominations at 2020 Billboard Music Awards
-
4
Moon proposes declaring end to Korean War, requests U.N.'s support
-
5
BTS' new docu film tops S. Korean box office upon release
-
1
(LEAD) New virus cases smallest in over 1-month, virus fight at critical juncture ahead of Chuseok
-
2
(2nd LD) BTS again ranks No. 2 on Billboard Hot 100, tops new global chart
-
3
Moon proposes declaring end to Korean War, requests U.N.'s support
-
4
BTS wins two nominations at 2020 Billboard Music Awards
-
5
(3rd LD) New virus cases under 100 for 2nd day; untraceable cases still hurdle in virus fight
-
1
(Yonhap Interview) Chinese ambassador calls for South Korea to join Beijing's data security initiative
-
2
(2nd LD) N.K. warns S. Korea against violating western sea border to search for official's body
-
3
New virus cases lowest in 48 days, virus curbs in place ahead of major holiday
-
4
Tottenham's Son Heung-min sidelined with hamstring injury
-
5
(2nd LD) Cheong Wa Dae calls for joint probe with N. Korea on shooting incident, restoration of military communication line