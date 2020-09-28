Hyundai ships hydrogen vehicles to Middle East
SEOUL, Sept. 28 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co., South Korea's biggest carmaker, said Monday it has shipped four hydrogen-powered vehicles to an energy company in the Middle East, paving the way for further exports of the eco-friendly vehicles.
Hyundai shipped two Nexo hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles and two Elec City hydrogen buses to Saudi Aramco, the world's biggest oil producer, the company said in a statement.
The Saudi Arabian company will use the four hydrogen vehicles in its local pilot projects for such vehicles, it said.
It is the first time for Hyundai to export the hydrogen-powered Elec City bus.
Hyundai sold 10,698 Nexo hydrogen passenger cars -- 8,908 units domestically and 1,790 overseas -- in global markets from 2018 through August this year.
