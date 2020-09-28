Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hyundai ships hydrogen vehicles to Middle East

All News 13:45 September 28, 2020

SEOUL, Sept. 28 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co., South Korea's biggest carmaker, said Monday it has shipped four hydrogen-powered vehicles to an energy company in the Middle East, paving the way for further exports of the eco-friendly vehicles.

Hyundai shipped two Nexo hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles and two Elec City hydrogen buses to Saudi Aramco, the world's biggest oil producer, the company said in a statement.

The Saudi Arabian company will use the four hydrogen vehicles in its local pilot projects for such vehicles, it said.

It is the first time for Hyundai to export the hydrogen-powered Elec City bus.

Hyundai sold 10,698 Nexo hydrogen passenger cars -- 8,908 units domestically and 1,790 overseas -- in global markets from 2018 through August this year.

This photo taken Sept. 28, 2020, and provided by Hyundai Motor shows two Nexo hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles and two hydrogen Elec City buses being loaded onto a ship for export to Saudi Aramco at the carmaker's port in Ulsan, 414 kilometers southeast of Seoul. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

