Hyundai Heavy bids for Doosan Infracore
By Nam Kwang-sik
SEOUL, Sept. 28 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings Co. said Monday it has joined the preliminary bidding for Doosan Infracore Co.
"This company has submitted its preliminary bid for Doosan Infracore," the shipbuilding holding company said in a regulatory filing.
Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings formed a consortium with Korea Development Bank Investment, a unit of state-run Korea Development Bank, industry sources said.
Credit Suisse, the lead manager for the Doosan Infracore stake sale, has invited preliminary bids for the 36 percent stake in Doosan Infracore.
Earlier last month, Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings denied reports that it pushed for the purchase of the stake of Doosan Infracore due to woes over possible debts of a subsidiary of the No. 1 local construction equipment manufacturer.
ksnam@yna.co.kr
(END)
