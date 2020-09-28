Moon expresses condolences over death of S. Korean official in shooting by N. Korean troops
SEOUL, Sept. 28 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in expressed his condolences Monday over the death of a South Korean civil servant in a shooting by North Korean troops, calling it a "regrettable and unfortunate" incident.
He offered an apology to South Korean people over their shock and fury over it, speaking in front of pool reporters at a weekly meeting with his senior Cheong Wa Dae aides.
Moon stressed the need to find the truth behind the incident and explore "substantive" ways to prevent the recurrence of such a case.
He then took note of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's highly unusual apology for the incident, saying it reflects his intention of avoiding a breakdown in inter-Korean relations.
He voiced hope that the tragic incident will eventually turn into an opportunity for the two Koreas to resume dialogue and cooperation.
