Moon expresses condolences over death of S. Korean official in shooting by N. Korean troops

September 28, 2020

SEOUL, Sept. 28 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in expressed his condolences Monday over the death of a South Korean civil servant in a shooting by North Korean troops, calling it a "regrettable and unfortunate" incident.

He offered an apology to South Korean people over their shock and fury over it, speaking in front of pool reporters at a weekly meeting with his senior Cheong Wa Dae aides.

Moon stressed the need to find the truth behind the incident and explore "substantive" ways to prevent the recurrence of such a case.

He then took note of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's highly unusual apology for the incident, saying it reflects his intention of avoiding a breakdown in inter-Korean relations.

He voiced hope that the tragic incident will eventually turn into an opportunity for the two Koreas to resume dialogue and cooperation.

This combined imaged provided by Yonhap News TV shows South Korean President Moon Jae-in (L) and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

