FM Kang asks Kyrgyzstan to support S. Korean minister's bid for top WTO post
SEOUL, Sept. 28 (Yonhap) -- Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha has asked her Kyrgyzstan counterpart to support South Korean Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee's bid to become the next head of the World Trade Organization (WTO), Kang's office said Monday.
During Saturday's phone talks, Kyrgyzstan's Foreign Minister Chingiz Aidarbekov gave an affirmative assessment of Yoo's experiences and expertise in trade issues, saying it is important to select a competent WTO director-general for countries like Kyrgyzstan with high reliance on trade, according to Kang's office.
Yoo has entered the second round of the WTO leader selection process, which is set to run through Oct. 6.
The two sides also discussed joint efforts for enhancing bilateral ties, including ways to tackle the coronavirus pandemic, and Aidarbekov expressed gratitude for humanitarian and other assistance that South Korea has provided to help Kyrgyzstan cope with the pandemic, according to the ministry.
