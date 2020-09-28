Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hyundai unveils Avante N TCR racing car in Beijing

All News 15:00 September 28, 2020

SEOUL, Sept. 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co. on Monday unveiled the Avante N TCR racing car at the Beijing motor show ahead of its launch later this year.

Hyundai will begin the sale of the Avante N TCR high-performance car built to run the Touring Car Race (TCR) to global racing teams, the company said in a statement.

The front-wheel drive Avante N TCR model is equipped with a 2.0-liter gasoline turbocharged engine that can generate 380 horsepower according to the TCR technology directions, it said.

Hyundai's racing teams have participated in the global racing competition with the i30 N TCR and the Veloster N TCR models.

This file photo provided by Hyundai Motor shows the Avante N TCR racing car. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Hyundai-Avante N TCR
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!