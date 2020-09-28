3 S. Koreans contracted coronavirus and flu simultaneously in February
SEOUL, Sept. 28 (Yonhap) -- Three people contracted the coronavirus and the flu simultaneously earlier this year, a top South Korean health official said Monday.
The three tested positive for both influenza and COVID-19 in late February in the southeastern industrial city of Daegu and the surrounding North Gyeongsang Province, Jeong Eun-kyeong, head of the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency, said in a press briefing.
She said the three never were in serious condition.
The two areas were hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic earlier this year.
Jeong said contractions of the coronavirus and the flu simultaneously have also been reported in other countries.
