Prosecutors drop charges against justice minister in special favors probe
SEOUL, Sept. 28 (Yonhap) -- Prosecutors on Monday dropped charges against Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae and her son, who have been suspected of gaining special favors during the latter's military service in 2017.
The Seoul Eastern District Prosecutors Office said it withdrew the charges against Choo, her 27-year-old son surnamed Seo, a former aide to Choo or a former military official assigned to Seo's base at the time.
Choo came under fire amid allegations that she used her influence as the then chairwoman of the ruling Democratic Party to extend her son's medical leave after he underwent knee surgery in June 2017.
Seo did his mandatory military service in the Korean Augmentation to the United States Army (KATUSA) for the 2nd Infantry Division of the U.S. Eighth Army.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS agency wins defamation suits against malicious online troll
-
2
Boy band Monsta X to promote Korea cultural heritage via YouTube
-
3
BTS wins two nominations at 2020 Billboard Music Awards
-
4
Moon proposes declaring end to Korean War, requests U.N.'s support
-
5
BTS' new docu film tops S. Korean box office upon release
-
1
(LEAD) New virus cases smallest in over 1-month, virus fight at critical juncture ahead of Chuseok
-
2
(2nd LD) BTS again ranks No. 2 on Billboard Hot 100, tops new global chart
-
3
Moon proposes declaring end to Korean War, requests U.N.'s support
-
4
BTS wins two nominations at 2020 Billboard Music Awards
-
5
(2nd LD) Students in greater Seoul return to school as virus slows, learning gap widens
-
1
(Yonhap Interview) Chinese ambassador calls for South Korea to join Beijing's data security initiative
-
2
Tottenham's Son Heung-min sidelined with hamstring injury
-
3
S. Korea enforces enhanced virus curbs for upcoming holidays
-
4
New virus cases lowest in 48 days, virus curbs in place ahead of major holiday
-
5
(2nd LD) N.K. warns S. Korea against violating western sea border to search for official's body