KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Sept. 28 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
HyundaiEng&Const 30,050 UP 350
CUCKOO HOMESYS 42,800 UP 2,250
SBC 9,530 UP 130
SK hynix 82,500 DN 400
Hyundai M&F INS 22,350 0
CJ 80,000 UP 900
LGInt 15,200 0
Youngpoong 465,000 UP 6,500
DB HiTek 37,950 UP 3,100
DongkukStlMill 6,270 DN 80
JWPHARMA 33,200 UP 250
SamsungF&MIns 179,500 UP 1,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 32,100 UP 850
Kogas 24,050 UP 250
Hanwha 24,650 UP 750
KAL 18,800 UP 450
YUNGJIN PHARM 7,980 UP 230
LG Corp. 73,000 UP 900
POSCO CHEMICAL 80,900 UP 2,900
SsangyongCement 5,870 UP 50
BoryungPharm 15,550 UP 300
L&L 10,600 UP 100
LOTTE Fine Chem 48,500 UP 900
HYUNDAI STEEL 23,850 UP 150
Shinsegae 208,500 UP 4,500
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 62,500 UP 500
ShinhanGroup 27,500 UP 150
HITEJINRO 35,950 UP 2,600
Daesang 25,550 UP 850
SKNetworks 4,805 UP 80
ORION Holdings 12,100 UP 100
LotteFood 292,000 UP 2,000
NEXENTIRE 5,310 UP 50
CHONGKUNDANG 160,000 UP 500
Nongshim 316,000 UP 5,500
SGBC 26,750 UP 200
Hyosung 72,100 UP 1,600
LOTTE 28,350 UP 350
Binggrae 61,900 UP 2,600
GCH Corp 22,900 UP 650
