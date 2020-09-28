HyundaiEng&Const 30,050 UP 350

CUCKOO HOMESYS 42,800 UP 2,250

SBC 9,530 UP 130

SK hynix 82,500 DN 400

Hyundai M&F INS 22,350 0

CJ 80,000 UP 900

LGInt 15,200 0

Youngpoong 465,000 UP 6,500

DB HiTek 37,950 UP 3,100

DongkukStlMill 6,270 DN 80

JWPHARMA 33,200 UP 250

SamsungF&MIns 179,500 UP 1,000

HANALL BIOPHARMA 32,100 UP 850

Kogas 24,050 UP 250

Hanwha 24,650 UP 750

KAL 18,800 UP 450

YUNGJIN PHARM 7,980 UP 230

LG Corp. 73,000 UP 900

POSCO CHEMICAL 80,900 UP 2,900

SsangyongCement 5,870 UP 50

BoryungPharm 15,550 UP 300

L&L 10,600 UP 100

LOTTE Fine Chem 48,500 UP 900

HYUNDAI STEEL 23,850 UP 150

Shinsegae 208,500 UP 4,500

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 62,500 UP 500

ShinhanGroup 27,500 UP 150

HITEJINRO 35,950 UP 2,600

Daesang 25,550 UP 850

SKNetworks 4,805 UP 80

ORION Holdings 12,100 UP 100

LotteFood 292,000 UP 2,000

NEXENTIRE 5,310 UP 50

CHONGKUNDANG 160,000 UP 500

Nongshim 316,000 UP 5,500

SGBC 26,750 UP 200

Hyosung 72,100 UP 1,600

LOTTE 28,350 UP 350

Binggrae 61,900 UP 2,600

GCH Corp 22,900 UP 650

(MORE)