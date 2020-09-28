KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
LotteChilsung 89,000 UP 100
HyundaiMtr 175,500 UP 5,500
AmoreG 48,300 UP 1,050
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,350 UP 20
POSCO 194,000 0
SPC SAMLIP 60,500 0
SAMSUNG SDS 171,500 UP 5,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 22,700 UP 150
KUMHOTIRE 3,670 UP 15
DB INSURANCE 44,200 DN 350
SamsungElec 58,200 UP 300
NHIS 9,080 UP 10
SK Discovery 62,800 DN 1,800
LS 52,700 UP 1,600
GC Corp 220,500 UP 5,000
GS E&C 23,600 UP 150
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 25,500 UP 300
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 421,000 UP 9,000
KPIC 160,500 UP 2,500
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 8,430 UP 80
SKC 81,000 UP 3,400
GS Retail 32,750 UP 700
Ottogi 570,000 UP 8,000
IlyangPharm 75,400 DN 3,600
F&F 85,600 UP 2,100
MERITZ SECU 3,215 UP 35
HtlShilla 76,000 UP 2,800
Hanmi Science 55,100 UP 2,100
SamsungElecMech 139,000 UP 3,500
Hanssem 107,000 DN 1,500
TAEYOUNG E&C 9,750 DN 300
KSOE 80,000 UP 300
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 38,250 UP 3,100
OCI 57,000 UP 1,900
LS ELECTRIC 55,100 UP 1,300
KorZinc 380,000 UP 15,500
SamsungHvyInd 5,220 UP 70
SYC 54,100 UP 2,400
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP16550 UP950
BukwangPharm 28,400 UP 550
