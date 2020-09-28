KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
ILJIN MATERIALS 43,850 UP 1,700
TaekwangInd 644,000 UP 6,000
KCC 144,000 UP 4,500
SKBP 155,000 DN 3,500
Yuhan 63,700 UP 1,800
CJ LOGISTICS 172,000 UP 2,500
DOOSAN 46,700 UP 2,300
DaelimInd 77,400 UP 1,200
Donga Socio Holdings 127,500 UP 1,000
KiaMtr 45,500 UP 1,500
DSINFRA 9,130 DN 360
HDC HOLDINGS 10,350 UP 100
S-1 87,700 UP 900
Hanchem 141,500 UP 3,000
DWS 23,300 UP 300
UNID 43,950 DN 100
HyundaiMipoDock 29,050 UP 1,000
IS DONGSEO 40,000 UP 2,400
S-Oil 51,000 UP 100
LG Innotek 155,500 UP 4,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 196,000 0
HMM 7,280 UP 420
HYUNDAI WIA 40,000 UP 800
KumhoPetrochem 106,000 UP 9,800
Mobis 225,000 UP 3,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 25,050 UP 50
KEPCO 20,200 UP 500
SamsungSecu 29,500 UP 100
KG DONGBU STL 8,230 DN 160
SKTelecom 233,000 UP 2,000
S&T MOTIV 49,350 UP 2,150
HyundaiElev 40,600 UP 50
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 20,350 UP 200
Hanon Systems 12,000 UP 350
SK 197,500 UP 6,500
DAEKYO 3,905 DN 5
GKL 12,150 UP 300
Handsome 28,900 UP 450
Asiana Airlines 3,830 UP 85
COWAY 79,400 UP 2,200
