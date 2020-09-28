KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
LOTTE SHOPPING 77,100 UP 800
IBK 7,910 UP 60
NamhaeChem 8,040 UP 80
DONGSUH 29,950 DN 50
BGF 4,060 UP 85
SamsungEng 10,150 UP 150
SAMSUNG C&T 104,500 UP 2,000
PanOcean 3,445 UP 105
SAMSUNG CARD 27,850 UP 150
CheilWorldwide 21,100 DN 200
KT 22,600 UP 200
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL150500 UP4500
LOTTE TOUR 14,600 UP 150
LG Uplus 11,150 UP 350
SAMSUNG LIFE 59,900 UP 2,000
KT&G 81,900 UP 1,400
DHICO 13,500 UP 650
LG Display 15,100 UP 150
Kangwonland 21,400 UP 600
NAVER 298,500 UP 3,500
Kakao 369,000 UP 17,500
NCsoft 799,000 UP 15,000
DSME 22,800 UP 750
DWEC 2,755 UP 45
Donga ST 91,400 UP 1,100
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 13,050 UP 100
CJ CheilJedang 394,000 UP 4,000
DongwonF&B 171,000 UP 2,500
KEPCO KPS 26,750 0
LGH&H 1,469,000 UP 50,000
LGCHEM 626,000 DN 1,000
KEPCO E&C 16,200 UP 350
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 69,500 UP 1,600
HALLA HOLDINGS 29,950 UP 300
HYUNDAI ROTEM 15,750 UP 100
LGELECTRONICS 91,700 DN 1,200
Celltrion 255,000 DN 3,500
Huchems 21,050 UP 200
DAEWOONG PHARM 102,500 UP 500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 55,600 UP 1,700
