KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
KIH 70,000 0
LOTTE Himart 30,150 UP 600
GS 30,950 UP 400
CJ CGV 21,900 UP 800
LIG Nex1 32,050 UP 950
Fila Holdings 36,100 UP 700
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 140,000 UP 500
HANAFINANCIALGR 27,750 UP 200
HANWHA LIFE 1,480 UP 25
AMOREPACIFIC 161,500 UP 2,000
LF 13,500 UP 300
FOOSUNG 9,350 UP 260
SK Innovation 138,000 DN 2,500
POONGSAN 23,650 UP 250
KBFinancialGroup 38,200 0
Hansae 17,150 UP 950
LG HAUSYS 55,500 UP 900
Youngone Corp 27,650 UP 950
KOLON IND 37,300 UP 1,800
HanmiPharm 267,000 UP 5,000
BNK Financial Group 5,000 UP 5
emart 141,500 UP 1,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY314 00 UP750
KOLMAR KOREA 45,400 UP 1,250
HANJINKAL 67,600 UP 100
DoubleUGames 74,000 UP 2,000
CUCKOO 95,000 DN 400
COSMAX 110,500 UP 3,500
MANDO 34,850 UP 1,700
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 685,000 UP 10,000
INNOCEAN 50,800 DN 500
Doosan Bobcat 26,400 UP 450
H.S.ENTERPRISE 14,000 DN 200
Netmarble 167,000 UP 1,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S211000 UP6000
ORION 133,000 UP 5,000
BGF Retail 120,500 UP 3,500
SKCHEM 289,000 DN 12,000
HDC-OP 20,950 UP 250
WooriFinancialGroup 8,430 UP 190
(END)
-
1
BTS agency wins defamation suits against malicious online troll
-
2
Boy band Monsta X to promote Korea cultural heritage via YouTube
-
3
BTS wins two nominations at 2020 Billboard Music Awards
-
4
Moon proposes declaring end to Korean War, requests U.N.'s support
-
5
BTS' new docu film tops S. Korean box office upon release
-
1
(LEAD) New virus cases smallest in over 1-month, virus fight at critical juncture ahead of Chuseok
-
2
(2nd LD) BTS again ranks No. 2 on Billboard Hot 100, tops new global chart
-
3
Moon proposes declaring end to Korean War, requests U.N.'s support
-
4
BTS wins two nominations at 2020 Billboard Music Awards
-
5
(2nd LD) Students in greater Seoul return to school as virus slows, learning gap widens
-
1
(Yonhap Interview) Chinese ambassador calls for South Korea to join Beijing's data security initiative
-
2
Tottenham's Son Heung-min sidelined with hamstring injury
-
3
S. Korea enforces enhanced virus curbs for upcoming holidays
-
4
New virus cases lowest in 48 days, virus curbs in place ahead of major holiday
-
5
(2nd LD) N.K. warns S. Korea against violating western sea border to search for official's body