KIH 70,000 0

LOTTE Himart 30,150 UP 600

GS 30,950 UP 400

CJ CGV 21,900 UP 800

LIG Nex1 32,050 UP 950

Fila Holdings 36,100 UP 700

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 140,000 UP 500

HANAFINANCIALGR 27,750 UP 200

HANWHA LIFE 1,480 UP 25

AMOREPACIFIC 161,500 UP 2,000

LF 13,500 UP 300

FOOSUNG 9,350 UP 260

SK Innovation 138,000 DN 2,500

POONGSAN 23,650 UP 250

KBFinancialGroup 38,200 0

Hansae 17,150 UP 950

LG HAUSYS 55,500 UP 900

Youngone Corp 27,650 UP 950

KOLON IND 37,300 UP 1,800

HanmiPharm 267,000 UP 5,000

BNK Financial Group 5,000 UP 5

emart 141,500 UP 1,000

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY314 00 UP750

KOLMAR KOREA 45,400 UP 1,250

HANJINKAL 67,600 UP 100

DoubleUGames 74,000 UP 2,000

CUCKOO 95,000 DN 400

COSMAX 110,500 UP 3,500

MANDO 34,850 UP 1,700

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 685,000 UP 10,000

INNOCEAN 50,800 DN 500

Doosan Bobcat 26,400 UP 450

H.S.ENTERPRISE 14,000 DN 200

Netmarble 167,000 UP 1,000

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S211000 UP6000

ORION 133,000 UP 5,000

BGF Retail 120,500 UP 3,500

SKCHEM 289,000 DN 12,000

HDC-OP 20,950 UP 250

WooriFinancialGroup 8,430 UP 190

