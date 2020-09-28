S. Korean Bond Yields on Sep. 28, 2020
All News 16:30 September 28, 2020
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 0.668 0.674 -0.6
3-year TB 0.843 0.855 -1.2
10-year TB 1.426 1.424 +0.2
2-year MSB 0.799 0.806 -0.7
3-year CB (AA-) 2.192 2.200 -0.8
91-day CD 0.630 0.630 0.0
(END)
