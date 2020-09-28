Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.
---------------------------
(LEAD) Main opposition dials up pressure on gov't over recent shooting case
SEOUL -- The main opposition party ratcheted up criticism on the Moon Jae-in government Monday over the recent shooting death of a South Korean fisheries official by the North Korean military.
The main opposition People Power Party (PPP) has been taking aim at what it brands as the government's failure to prevent the death of the 47-year-old civil servant last Tuesday.
---------------------------
(LEAD) Prosecutors drop charges against justice minister in special favors probe
SEOUL -- Prosecutors on Monday dropped charges against Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae and her son, who have been suspected of gaining special favors during the latter's military service in 2017.
The Seoul Eastern District Prosecutors Office said it withdrew the charges against Choo, her 27-year-old son surnamed Seo, a former aide to Choo and a former military officer assigned to Seo's base at the time.
---------------------------
(2nd LD) Moon expresses condolences over death of S. Korean official in shooting by N. Korean troops
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in expressed his condolences Monday and offered a public apology over the death of a South Korean civil servant in a shooting by North Korean troops, calling it a "regrettable and unfortunate" incident.
"Regardless of how the victim went to the North Korean waters, I offer words of deep condolences and consolation to the bereaved family members over their grief," he said.
---------------------------
S. Korea to buy foreign bonds via repo deals for liquidity supply
SEOUL -- South Korea will buy foreign currency-denominated bonds via repurchase agreements from local banks when needed in a bid to pump dollar liquidity into the financial system, the central bank said Monday.
The Bank of Korea (BOK) and the finance ministry said they have drawn up a system to purchase foreign currency-denominated bonds held by local banks, such as U.S. government bonds, via repo deals.
---------------------------
5 more USFK service members test positive for new coronavirus
SEOUL -- Five American service members have tested positive for the new coronavirus upon arrival in South Korea from the United States, the U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) said Monday.
Four service members arrived at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, some 70 kilometers south of Seoul, on government chartered flights between Sept. 10 and 25, and the remainder arrived at Incheon International Airport, west of the capital, on a commercial flight on Sept. 11, according to the U.S. military.
---------------------------
(LEAD) No unusual N.K. movement detected near maritime border: JCS
SEOUL -- North Korea has shown no unusual moves near the western maritime border with South Korea, the Joint Chiefs of Staff said Monday, after Pyongyang warned the South not to intrude into its waters in search of the body of a citizen killed by the North.
South Korea has been searching for the body of the 47-year-old fisheries official shot and killed by North Korean soldiers earlier last week after he drifted into their waters near the Yellow Sea border between the two sides.
---------------------------
Fans create 2nd forest in Seoul in celebration of BTS leader RM's birthday
SEOUL -- A second fan-made forest named after RM, the leader of the popular K-pop boy band BTS, in celebration of his birthday opened in Seoul on Monday, an environmental group said.
At "RM Forest No. 2," located on the Ichon side of Han River Park, three hackberry trees and 200 stocks of spirea were planted to celebrate RM's 26th birthday, which fell on Sept. 12, according to the Korean Federation for Environmental Movement.
---------------------------
FM Kang asks Kyrgyzstan to support S. Korean minister's bid for top WTO post
SEOUL -- Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha has asked her Kyrgyzstan counterpart to support South Korean Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee's bid to become the next head of the World Trade Organization (WTO), Kang's office said Monday.
During Saturday's phone talks, Kyrgyzstan's Foreign Minister Chingiz Aidarbekov gave an affirmative assessment of Yoo's experiences and expertise in trade issues, saying it is important to select a competent WTO director-general for countries like Kyrgyzstan with high reliance on trade, according to Kang's office.
---------------------------
(LEAD) Seoul stocks gain over 1 pct on Wall Street rally, bargain hunting
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks advanced more than 1 percent Monday, buoyed by stock rallies in the United States and a bargain hunting rush here. The Korean won fell against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 29.29 points, or 1.29 percent, to close at 2,308.08.
(END)
-
1
BTS agency wins defamation suits against malicious online troll
-
2
Boy band Monsta X to promote Korea cultural heritage via YouTube
-
3
BTS wins two nominations at 2020 Billboard Music Awards
-
4
Moon proposes declaring end to Korean War, requests U.N.'s support
-
5
BTS' new docu film tops S. Korean box office upon release
-
1
(LEAD) New virus cases smallest in over 1-month, virus fight at critical juncture ahead of Chuseok
-
2
(2nd LD) BTS again ranks No. 2 on Billboard Hot 100, tops new global chart
-
3
Moon proposes declaring end to Korean War, requests U.N.'s support
-
4
BTS wins two nominations at 2020 Billboard Music Awards
-
5
In U.N. speech, Moon says multilateral cooperation is key to overcoming coronavirus
-
1
Tottenham's Son Heung-min sidelined with hamstring injury
-
2
(Yonhap Interview) Chinese ambassador calls for South Korea to join Beijing's data security initiative
-
3
S. Korea enforces enhanced virus curbs for upcoming holidays
-
4
New virus cases lowest in 48 days, virus curbs in place ahead of major holiday
-
5
(2nd LD) Cheong Wa Dae calls for joint probe with N. Korea on shooting incident, restoration of military communication line