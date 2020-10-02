Horrors, zombie thrillers set to attract TV viewers in coming weeks
SEOUL, Oct. 2 (Yonhap) -- On chilly fall nights, monsters, ghosts and zombies are poised to thrill or even scare South Korean TV viewers and binge-watchers.
The horror show "Sweet Home," based on a famous web cartoon with the same title, will be released on Netflix later this year.
The series is about a student who faces scary experiences after moving into a new apartment, where its residents turn into monsters.
It has drawn wide attention from viewers as the Netflix debut by renowned South Korean director Lee Eung-bok, best known for his smash-hit TV series "Goblin: The Lonely and Great God" (2016) and "Mr. Sunshine" (2018).
Starring Lee Dong-wook and Jo Bo-ah, the fantasy romance "Tale of the Nine Tailed" features a male "gumiho," or a nine-tailed fox, referring to a fairy-tale creature that transforms its appearance into an attractive person to seduce boys.
The fox, which disguises itself as a human, settles in a city in the 21st century and confronts a producer who looks after the mysterious creature. It will premiere on Oct. 7 through tvN.
The comedy zombie drama "Zombie Detective," which first aired last week on KBS, follows a zombie who pretends to be a human and works as a private detective. It caught the eyes of Korean viewers for its fresh setting and story that breaks the stereotype of zombies with the comical acting of Choi Jin-hyuk.
Experts said scary series and shows are no longer summer vacation hits these days.
"If they are well-made, horror shows can appeal to TV audiences any season," culture critic Jeong Deok-hyun said. "But producers have been making some changes in programs featuring zombies and ghosts and mixing in comedy and romance to increase the scares and charm."
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(URGENT) BTS' hit single 'Dynamite' reclaims top spot on Billboard singles chart after 2 weeks at No. 2
-
2
BTS agency wins defamation suits against malicious online troll
-
3
BTS performs 'IDOL' on Jimmy Fallon show
-
4
BTS' upcoming online concert to feature up-to-date technologies
-
5
BTS to drop new album 'BE' in Nov.
-
1
BTS agency wins defamation suits against malicious online troll
-
2
(3rd LD) Moon expresses condolences over death of S. Korean official in shooting by N. Korean troops
-
3
(URGENT) BTS' hit single 'Dynamite' reclaims top spot on Billboard singles chart after 2 weeks at No. 2
-
4
S. Korea enforces enhanced virus curbs for upcoming holidays
-
5
(LEAD) New virus cases smallest since early August, upcoming holiday crucial for virus fight
-
1
(LEAD) New virus cases drop below 100 again, but country braces for potential flare-up during extended holiday
-
2
New virus cases stay below 100, but gov't remains cautious against possible rebound after holiday
-
3
Air Force launches naming contest for new indigenous fighter jet
-
4
(2nd LD) New virus cases drop below 100 again, but country braces for potential flare-up during extended holiday
-
5
N. Korea's refined petroleum imports from China nose-dive in Aug.: U.N. report