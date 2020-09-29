BTS reclaims top spot on Billboard singles chart after 2 weeks at No. 2
WASHINGTON, Sept. 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korean boy group BTS' recent hit "Dynamite" has returned to the top spot on Billboard's main singles chart, helped by the recent release of remixes, Billboard reported Monday.
"Helping "Dynamite" in the week ending Sept. 24 were four new remixes released Sept. 18: its "Bedroom," "Midnight," "Retro" and "Slow Jam" mixes, which, combined, accounted for 52% of the song's overall sales in the tracking week," it said.
"Dynamite" debuted at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100, becoming the 47th song in Billboard's history to do so. It had spent two consecutive weeks at the top spot before sliding to the No. 2 spot where it again remained for two weeks.
The song has led the U.S. music industry, in terms of digital song sales, for five consecutive weeks since its release, according to Billboard.
"It returns to No. 1 from the runner-up spot on the strength of 14 million U.S. streams (up 11%) and 153,000 downloads sold (up 96%) in the week ending Sept. 24," it said, citing related data from Nielsen Music/MRC Data.
It also drew 20.8 million radio airplay audience impressions, up 8 percent, from a week earlier, it added.
BTS is the first-ever South Korean artist to top Billboard's main singles chart. Previously, the highest-charting South Korean artist was soloist PSY with his 2012 hit "Gangnam Style," which peaked at No. 2 on Billboard Hot 100.
Billboard noted "Dynamite" is also the first song among duos or groups to spend more than three weeks at No. 1 in nearly two years.
