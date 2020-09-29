Today in Korean history
September 29, 2020
1962 -- South Korea establishes diplomatic relations with Panama.
1981 -- The International Olympic Committee chooses Seoul as the host of the 1988 Summer Olympics.
1990 -- The Soviet Union establishes diplomatic relations with South Korea.
2013 -- The 38th-largest conglomerate Tong Yang Inc. says three of its affiliates will be filing for court receivership amid a liquidity shortage.
2017 -- South Korean and U.S. forces conduct their first joint short-range air defense drill on the Korean Peninsula.
