S. Korea's industrial output falls 0.9 pct in August

All News 08:00 September 29, 2020

SEJONG, Sept. 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's industrial output fell in August for the first time in three months, but consumption increased amid the coronavirus pandemic, data showed Tuesday.

The nation's overall industrial production declined 0.9 percent on-month in August, following a 0.1 percent on-month gain in July, according to data compiled by Statistics Korea.

Compared with a year earlier, overall industrial production plunged 3.4 percent in August.

Retail sales rose 3 percent from a month earlier, and facility investment declined 4.4 percent on-month.

The economy contracted 3.2 percent on-quarter in the April-June period, plunging Asia's fourth-largest economy into a recession, defined as two consecutive quarters of negative growth.

