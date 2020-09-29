S. Korea's industrial output falls 0.9 pct in August
SEJONG, Sept. 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's industrial output fell in August for the first time in three months, but consumption increased amid the coronavirus pandemic, data showed Tuesday.
The nation's overall industrial production declined 0.9 percent on-month in August, following a 0.1 percent on-month gain in July, according to data compiled by Statistics Korea.
Compared with a year earlier, overall industrial production plunged 3.4 percent in August.
Retail sales rose 3 percent from a month earlier, and facility investment declined 4.4 percent on-month.
The economy contracted 3.2 percent on-quarter in the April-June period, plunging Asia's fourth-largest economy into a recession, defined as two consecutive quarters of negative growth.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS agency wins defamation suits against malicious online troll
-
2
(URGENT) BTS' hit single 'Dynamite' reclaims top spot on Billboard singles chart after 2 weeks at No. 2
-
3
Boy band Monsta X to promote Korea cultural heritage via YouTube
-
4
BTS wins two nominations at 2020 Billboard Music Awards
-
5
BTS' new docu film tops S. Korean box office upon release
-
1
(LEAD) New virus cases smallest in over 1-month, virus fight at critical juncture ahead of Chuseok
-
2
Moon proposes declaring end to Korean War, requests U.N.'s support
-
3
BTS wins two nominations at 2020 Billboard Music Awards
-
4
BTS agency wins defamation suits against malicious online troll
-
5
Boy band Monsta X to promote Korea cultural heritage via YouTube
-
1
S. Korea enforces enhanced virus curbs for upcoming holidays
-
2
Tottenham's Son Heung-min sidelined with hamstring injury
-
3
New virus cases lowest in 48 days, virus curbs in place ahead of major holiday
-
4
(LEAD) New virus cases lowest in 48 days, virus curbs in place ahead of major holiday
-
5
Joint probe on N.K. shooting incident should be conducted swiftly: PM