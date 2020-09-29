Ryu Hyun-jin to start 2nd game of 1st postseason round for Blue Jays

The Blue Jays will be playing in their first postseason since 2016. They weren't regarded as a playoff team before the season, with a talented but inexperienced core of position players still seen a year or two away from contending. But they took full advantage of the shortened schedule and expanded playoff bracket, and the club with the youngest position player group at the average age of 25.9 will look to thrive with the underdog label against the best team in the AL.