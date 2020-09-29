Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Tuesday's weather forecast

All News 09:07 September 29, 2020

SEOUL, Sept. 29 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 25/16 Cloudy 20

Incheon 23/17 Cloudy 20

Suwon 25/14 Cloudy 20

Cheongju 25/14 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 25/13 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 24/13 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 25/14 Sunny 0

Jeonju 25/13 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 25/15 Cloudy 20

Jeju 23/19 Cloudy 20

Daegu 25/12 Cloudy 20

Busan 25/16 Sunny 10

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!