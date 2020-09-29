Tuesday's weather forecast
All News 09:07 September 29, 2020
SEOUL, Sept. 29 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 25/16 Cloudy 20
Incheon 23/17 Cloudy 20
Suwon 25/14 Cloudy 20
Cheongju 25/14 Cloudy 20
Daejeon 25/13 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 24/13 Cloudy 20
Gangneung 25/14 Sunny 0
Jeonju 25/13 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 25/15 Cloudy 20
Jeju 23/19 Cloudy 20
Daegu 25/12 Cloudy 20
Busan 25/16 Sunny 10
(END)
