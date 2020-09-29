Ministries embark on reforming Korea-U.S. working group on N. Korea policy: lawmaker
SEOUL, Sept. 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's foreign and unification ministries have embarked on reforming the 2-year-old South Korea-U.S. working group forum on North Korea amid criticism that the forum runs afoul of Seoul's autonomy on North Korea policy, a parliamentary report showed Tuesday.
According to the unification ministry report submitted to Rep. Jeon Hae-cheol of the Democratic Party, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Unification kicked off discussion on the reform earlier this month.
After the foreign ministry's special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs Lee Do-hoon and the unification ministry's unification policy office chief Choi Young-joon kicked off the discussion on Sept. 16, working level officials from the ministries have been following up on the issue, the report said.
But the two ministries remain split over the proposed reform, according to the report.
The unification ministry is inclined to autonomously pursue joint inter-Korean projects on items that are not prohibited under sanctions against North Korea, without having to consult the Seoul-Washington working group each time. Instead, the ministry wants the working group to give a broad consent under which the unification ministry could go for cooperative projects with North Korea on its own.
"(The Ministry of Unification) seeks to reorganize the South Korea-U.S. working group in a way that it could contribute to the development of inter-Korean relations and the establishment of peace on the Korean Peninsula," the ministry said in the report.
The foreign ministry, on the other hand, maintains that the working group is functioning well as it is, and is opposed to the unification ministry's attempt to unilaterally interpret sanctions against the North.
The working group was launched in November 2018 between Seoul and Washington to fine-tune their policy on North Korean denuclearization and sanctions against the North.
Ruling party lawmakers, however, have increasingly taken issue with the working group, after several inter-Korean cooperative projects envisioned by the South were thwarted on the bilateral forum.
"The working group needs to be revamped in a way it can contribute to the development of the South-North relationship," Jeon said.
"The discussion between the (foreign and unification) ministries should also include ways to ensure peace on the Peninsula and enhancement of inter-Korean relations, as well as sanctions (against North Korea), and the unification ministry should take a leading role," the lawmaker said.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS agency wins defamation suits against malicious online troll
-
2
(URGENT) BTS' hit single 'Dynamite' reclaims top spot on Billboard singles chart after 2 weeks at No. 2
-
3
Boy band Monsta X to promote Korea cultural heritage via YouTube
-
4
BTS wins two nominations at 2020 Billboard Music Awards
-
5
BTS' new docu film tops S. Korean box office upon release
-
1
Moon proposes declaring end to Korean War, requests U.N.'s support
-
2
BTS agency wins defamation suits against malicious online troll
-
3
BTS wins two nominations at 2020 Billboard Music Awards
-
4
Boy band Monsta X to promote Korea cultural heritage via YouTube
-
5
(3rd LD) Moon expresses condolences over death of S. Korean official in shooting by N. Korean troops
-
1
S. Korea enforces enhanced virus curbs for upcoming holidays
-
2
Tottenham's Son Heung-min sidelined with hamstring injury
-
3
(LEAD) New virus cases lowest in 48 days, virus curbs in place ahead of major holiday
-
4
(URGENT) BTS' hit single 'Dynamite' reclaims top spot on Billboard singles chart after 2 weeks at No. 2
-
5
Joint probe on N.K. shooting incident should be conducted swiftly: PM