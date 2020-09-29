Seoul stocks open sharply higher on new U.S. stimulus hopes
SEOUL, Sept. 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares opened sharply higher Tuesday, apparently tracking overnight advances on Wall Street that stemmed from hopes of the new fiscal stimulus talks.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 20.03 points, or 0.87 percent, to 2,328.11 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
The market got off to a strong start after a 1.29 percent jump the previous session.
Investor sentiment improved, following reports on the progress for the new U.S. fiscal stimulus plan.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 1.51 percent to close at 24,474.12 on Monday (New York time). The tech-laden Nasdaq composite added 1.87 percent, and the S&P 500 advanced 1.61 percent.
In Seoul, most large caps traded higher.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics added 0.52 percent, with No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix advancing 0.48 percent.
Leading chemical maker LG Chem surged 3.35 percent, and rechargeable battery maker Samsung SDI gained 2.02 percent.
Top pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics edged up 0.15 percent, while Celltrion slipped 0.2 percent.
Hyundai Motor, the country's largest automaker, hiked 1.42 percent, and internet portal giant Naver stayed flat.
The local currency was trading at 1,169.55 won against the U.S. dollar, up 4.05 won from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS agency wins defamation suits against malicious online troll
-
2
(URGENT) BTS' hit single 'Dynamite' reclaims top spot on Billboard singles chart after 2 weeks at No. 2
-
3
Boy band Monsta X to promote Korea cultural heritage via YouTube
-
4
BTS wins two nominations at 2020 Billboard Music Awards
-
5
BTS' new docu film tops S. Korean box office upon release
-
1
Moon proposes declaring end to Korean War, requests U.N.'s support
-
2
BTS agency wins defamation suits against malicious online troll
-
3
BTS wins two nominations at 2020 Billboard Music Awards
-
4
Boy band Monsta X to promote Korea cultural heritage via YouTube
-
5
(3rd LD) Moon expresses condolences over death of S. Korean official in shooting by N. Korean troops
-
1
S. Korea enforces enhanced virus curbs for upcoming holidays
-
2
Tottenham's Son Heung-min sidelined with hamstring injury
-
3
(LEAD) New virus cases lowest in 48 days, virus curbs in place ahead of major holiday
-
4
(URGENT) BTS' hit single 'Dynamite' reclaims top spot on Billboard singles chart after 2 weeks at No. 2
-
5
Joint probe on N.K. shooting incident should be conducted swiftly: PM