Over 500 students contracted COVID-19 since late May: lawmaker
SEOUL, Oct. 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korea saw over 500 reported cases of COVID-19 among students in the past four months, according to a lawmaker on Friday.
The total number of reported COVID-19 cases among kindergarten, elementary, middle and high school students between May 20 and last Friday stood at 561, Rep. Jung Chan-min of the main opposition People Power Party said, citing data provided by the education ministry.
The number of elementary school patients amounted to 220, followed by high school and kindergarten patients, with 181 and 37, respectively.
In terms of region, Seoul had the largest number of student infections, with 195, followed by Gyeonggi Province and the southeastern city of Daegu, with 182 and 22, respectively.
Of the total number of patients, 473 have been treated and discharged from hospitals, while 88 remain in quarantine in hospitals for treatment.
"Student patients under treatment should be offered medical support, and health and education authorities should follow up on the aftereffects of the virus among students while preventing additional infections," said Jung.
odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(URGENT) BTS' hit single 'Dynamite' reclaims top spot on Billboard singles chart after 2 weeks at No. 2
-
2
BTS agency wins defamation suits against malicious online troll
-
3
BTS performs 'IDOL' on Jimmy Fallon show
-
4
BTS' new docu film tops S. Korean box office upon release
-
5
BTS' upcoming online concert to feature up-to-date technologies
-
1
BTS agency wins defamation suits against malicious online troll
-
2
(3rd LD) Moon expresses condolences over death of S. Korean official in shooting by N. Korean troops
-
3
BTS' new docu film tops S. Korean box office upon release
-
4
(URGENT) BTS' hit single 'Dynamite' reclaims top spot on Billboard singles chart after 2 weeks at No. 2
-
5
S. Korea enforces enhanced virus curbs for upcoming holidays
-
1
(LEAD) New virus cases drop below 100 again, but country braces for potential flare-up during extended holiday
-
2
(2nd LD) New virus cases drop below 100 again, but country braces for potential flare-up during extended holiday
-
3
N. Korea's refined petroleum imports from China nose-dive in Aug.: U.N. report
-
4
Moon expected to meet top Chinese, U.S. diplomats in October
-
5
(LEAD) U.S., S. Korea form 'better foundation' for declaration of war's end: S. Korean envoy