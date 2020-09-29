King of Sweden says N. Korea's fatal shooting of S. Korean citizen should be resolved through dialogue
STOCKHOLM, Sept. 29 (Yonhap) -- King of Sweden Carl XVI Gustaf has said during his meeting with the South Korean parliamentary speaker here the recent shooting death of a South Korean fisheries official by North Korea should be resolved through dialogue, according to the speaker's aides.
The king made the remark after listening to details on the shooting death of the 47-year-old South Korean civil servant last week by the North Korean military from National Assembly Speaker Park Byeong-seug on Monday morning (Sweden time).
He paid a courtesy call on the king at the Swedish royal palace during his six-day trip to Sweden and Germany, part of his parliamentary diplomacy aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation.
Park briefed the king on the incident and informed him of North Korea's subsequent apology delivered to the South.
In response, the king said the North Korean apology seems to have averted further escalation of tension between the two Koreas.
The king also stressed that dialogue needs to be the key to resolving the situation, according to Park's aides.
They said the meeting marks the Swedish royal palace's first reception of a foreign dignitary since the first outbreak of the new coronavirus in Sweden in March.
Also during the meeting, the king highly appreciated South Korea's COVID-19 response and Park proposed the two countries collaborate to develop COVID-19 vaccines and medicine, the sources said.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS agency wins defamation suits against malicious online troll
-
2
(URGENT) BTS' hit single 'Dynamite' reclaims top spot on Billboard singles chart after 2 weeks at No. 2
-
3
Boy band Monsta X to promote Korea cultural heritage via YouTube
-
4
BTS wins two nominations at 2020 Billboard Music Awards
-
5
BTS' new docu film tops S. Korean box office upon release
-
1
Moon proposes declaring end to Korean War, requests U.N.'s support
-
2
BTS agency wins defamation suits against malicious online troll
-
3
BTS wins two nominations at 2020 Billboard Music Awards
-
4
Boy band Monsta X to promote Korea cultural heritage via YouTube
-
5
(3rd LD) Moon expresses condolences over death of S. Korean official in shooting by N. Korean troops
-
1
S. Korea enforces enhanced virus curbs for upcoming holidays
-
2
Tottenham's Son Heung-min sidelined with hamstring injury
-
3
(URGENT) BTS' hit single 'Dynamite' reclaims top spot on Billboard singles chart after 2 weeks at No. 2
-
4
(LEAD) New virus cases smallest since early August, upcoming holiday crucial for virus fight
-
5
(3rd LD) Moon expresses condolences over death of S. Korean official in shooting by N. Korean troops