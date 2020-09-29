Ruling party head, Gyeonggi governor in close race in presidential hopeful poll: Realmeter
SEOUL, Sept. 29 (Yonhap) -- Lee Nak-yon, the leader of the ruling Democratic Party (DP), and Gyeonggi Province Gov. Lee Jae-myung were in a neck-and-neck race for the lead in a poll of potential presidential candidates released Tuesday.
In a survey by Realmeter conducted from Sept. 21-25 on 2,553 adults nationwide, the favorability for the ruling party head stood at 22.5 percent, falling 2.1 percentage points from a month ago.
Gov. Lee's favorability remained slightly behind, at 21.4 percent, also down 1.9 percentage points from last month. The gap between the two remained within the margin of error of 1.9 percentage points.
Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl came in third with 10.5 percent, followed by independent conservative lawmaker Hong Joon-pyo and Ahn Cheol-soo, the head of the minor opposition People's Party, with 7.2 percent and 6.5 percent, respectively.
Of the respondents, 7.5 percent said they had no preferred candidates.
Despite leading the race, support for the two Lees fell for several months straight. The favorability of the DP chief and the governor has decreased for five months and three months, respectively.
In terms of age bracket and region, support for DP chief Lee was strongest among those in their 40s, at 21.8 percent, and in the southwestern city of Gwangju and the Jeolla region, at 36.8 percent.
Gov. Lee's favorability was highest among those aged between 18 and 29, at 18.9 percent, and those based in the country's central cities of Daejeon and Sejong, and Chungcheong Province, at 20.2 percent.
