Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Samsung tops global smartphone market in Aug.: report

All News 14:30 September 29, 2020

SEOUL, Sept. 29 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. was the world's top smartphone vendor in August, a report showed Tuesday, as it widens the gap with China's Huawei Technologies Co. amid the pandemic.

The South Korean tech giant accounted for a 22 percent share of the global smartphone market last month, beating Huawei with a 16 percent share, according to industry tracker Counterpoint Research.

The gap of 6 percentage points between the two sides is the largest since February, when China's smartphone market was severely hit by COVID-19 lockdowns, the market researcher said.

Samsung lost its top smartphone vendor status to Huawei in April, but it recaptured the position later, following a recovery in the Indian smartphone market.

This photo, taken on Aug. 7, 2020, shows Samsung Electronics Co.'s Galaxy Note 20 smartphones displayed at a store in Seoul. (Yonhap)

Samsung has been expanding its presence in India, the world's second-largest smartphone market, helped by growing anti-China sentiment in the South Asian nation following a border clash between Beijing and New Delhi.

U.S. tech juggernaut Apple Inc. took the third spot with a 12 percent share, followed by China's Xiaomi Corp. with an 11 percent share, according to Counterpoint Research.

Counterpoint Research said the U.S. sanctions against Huawei -- which ban the supply of semiconductors made with U.S. equipment, software and design to the Chinese firm without prior approval from Washington -- could shake up the global smartphone market and give a good opportunity to other brands.

"For Samsung, it will be a good opportunity to raise its smartphone market share, especially in Europe, where the company has been competing fiercely with Huawei in various price bands," Kang Min-soo, an analyst at Counterpoint Research, said.

kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#Samsung #smartphone
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!