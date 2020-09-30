Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOICA to provide US$18 mln to U.N. body for procurement of COVID-19 medical items for developing nations

All News 07:00 September 30, 2020

SEOUL, Sept. 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's overseas aid agency said Wednesday it will provide US$18 million in aid to a U.N. body in charge of implementing development projects to help procure COVID-19 related medical equipment and deliver it to developing countries in Southeast Asia and Africa.

The Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) said it has signed a memorandum of understanding with the U.N. Office for Project Services (UNOPS) to participate in the UNOPS' emergency procurement program designed to provide support to virus-stricken developing countries in need of medical supplies.

Under the contract, the money will be spent to deliver polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test kits, ventilators and protective gear like masks to seven countries -- Indonesia, Cambodia, Vietnam, Laos, Myanmar, Uzbekistan and Ethiopia -- and the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the KOICA added.

This photo, provided by the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), shows COVID-19 related medical items donated by the South Korean government to Ivory Coast on Sept. 21, 2020. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

elly@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#KOICA UN COVID-19 medical items
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!