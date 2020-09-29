K League club asks Montenegro not to call up striker

Incheon are locked in a tight battle with a handful of clubs to avoid being relegated to the second-tier K League 2 next season. With the 12th and last-place team getting sent down, Incheon are currently in 11th place. They are tied with Busan IPark in points with 21, and Incheon are only ahead in the second tiebreaker, goal difference, by minus-9 to minus-12. There are four matches remaining.