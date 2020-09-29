Go to Contents Go to Navigation

BTS performs 'IDOL' on Jimmy Fallon show

All News 16:15 September 29, 2020

SEOUL, Sept. 29 (Yonhap) -- Dressed in the traditional Korean attire of "hanbok," K-pop superstars BTS on Tuesday (Korean time) opened the "BTS Week" special on NBC's "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" with its hit song "IDOL."

This photo, provided by Big Hit Entertainment on Sept. 29, 2020, shows K-pop group BTS posing for a photo in front of Geunjeongjeon Hall of Gyeongbok Palace in Seoul, South Korea, where the band filmed a performance for the "BTS Week" special on NBC's "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" in the United States. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The show's weeklong series running for five days through Friday is designed to showcase different music performances of the seven-member band each night, including live performances, comedy bits and virtual interviews.

In a prerecorded live stage performance presented for the first day of "BTS Week," BTS performed "IDOL" (2018) in front of Geunjeongjeon Hall of Gyeongbok Palace at night.

Wearing black hanbok, they danced to the lead single from their 2018 compilation album "Love Yourself: Answer," layered with classical Korean rhythms and folk percussion sounds.

Geunjeongjeon, the throne hall where official royal events like coronation ceremonies were held during the 1392-1910 Joseon Dynasty, has rarely been opened to a pop artist for a performance.

BTS also sang "Dynamite," its latest Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hit, with host Jimmy Fallon and other musicians.

The septet will make more appearances for "BTS Week" of NBC's late-night show until Friday.

This combined image, provided by Big Hit Entertainment on Sept. 29, 2020, shows K-pop group BTS performing "Dynamite" for the "BTS Week" special on NBC's "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" in the United States. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)
This image, provided by Big Hit Entertainment on Sept. 23, 2020, shows teasers for the upcoming weeklong "BTS Week" special on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" on NBC. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

