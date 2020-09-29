SsangyongCement 5,870 0

LotteFood 299,500 UP 7,500

TaekwangInd 652,000 UP 8,000

NEXENTIRE 5,350 UP 40

CHONGKUNDANG 166,000 UP 6,000

KCC 146,000 UP 2,000

SKBP 156,500 UP 1,500

AmoreG 48,900 UP 600

HyundaiMtr 178,500 UP 3,000

ORION Holdings 12,150 UP 50

BukwangPharm 28,450 UP 50

ILJIN MATERIALS 45,150 UP 1,300

SBC 9,760 UP 230

Hyundai M&F INS 22,350 0

DongkukStlMill 6,340 UP 70

Daesang 26,000 UP 450

SKNetworks 4,755 DN 50

Hanwha 25,150 UP 500

DB HiTek 37,500 DN 450

CJ 81,200 UP 1,200

JWPHARMA 33,600 UP 400

LGInt 15,450 UP 250

Donga Socio Holdings 125,000 DN 2,500

SK hynix 84,000 UP 1,500

Youngpoong 469,000 UP 4,000

HyundaiEng&Const 30,450 UP 400

CUCKOO HOMESYS 41,500 DN 1,300

SamsungF&MIns 182,000 UP 2,500

HANALL BIOPHARMA 34,000 UP 1,900

Kogas 24,650 UP 600

HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP16750 UP200

KiaMtr 46,900 UP 1,400

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 64,000 UP 1,500

ShinhanGroup 27,600 UP 100

HITEJINRO 36,250 UP 300

Yuhan 64,200 UP 500

CJ LOGISTICS 177,500 UP 5,500

DOOSAN 46,850 UP 150

DaelimInd 77,400 0

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY315 00 UP100

(MORE)