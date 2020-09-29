KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Sept. 29 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
SsangyongCement 5,870 0
LotteFood 299,500 UP 7,500
TaekwangInd 652,000 UP 8,000
NEXENTIRE 5,350 UP 40
CHONGKUNDANG 166,000 UP 6,000
KCC 146,000 UP 2,000
SKBP 156,500 UP 1,500
AmoreG 48,900 UP 600
HyundaiMtr 178,500 UP 3,000
ORION Holdings 12,150 UP 50
BukwangPharm 28,450 UP 50
ILJIN MATERIALS 45,150 UP 1,300
SBC 9,760 UP 230
Hyundai M&F INS 22,350 0
DongkukStlMill 6,340 UP 70
Daesang 26,000 UP 450
SKNetworks 4,755 DN 50
Hanwha 25,150 UP 500
DB HiTek 37,500 DN 450
CJ 81,200 UP 1,200
JWPHARMA 33,600 UP 400
LGInt 15,450 UP 250
Donga Socio Holdings 125,000 DN 2,500
SK hynix 84,000 UP 1,500
Youngpoong 469,000 UP 4,000
HyundaiEng&Const 30,450 UP 400
CUCKOO HOMESYS 41,500 DN 1,300
SamsungF&MIns 182,000 UP 2,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 34,000 UP 1,900
Kogas 24,650 UP 600
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP16750 UP200
KiaMtr 46,900 UP 1,400
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 64,000 UP 1,500
ShinhanGroup 27,600 UP 100
HITEJINRO 36,250 UP 300
Yuhan 64,200 UP 500
CJ LOGISTICS 177,500 UP 5,500
DOOSAN 46,850 UP 150
DaelimInd 77,400 0
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY315 00 UP100
