KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
SK Discovery 63,900 UP 1,100
LG Corp. 74,100 UP 1,100
POSCO CHEMICAL 83,800 UP 2,900
BoryungPharm 15,500 DN 50
L&L 10,800 UP 200
LOTTE Fine Chem 49,650 UP 1,150
HYUNDAI STEEL 24,600 UP 750
YUNGJIN PHARM 8,140 UP 160
Shinsegae 212,500 UP 4,000
Nongshim 314,000 DN 2,000
KAL 18,850 UP 50
SGBC 27,600 UP 850
Hyosung 73,000 UP 900
LS 52,500 DN 200
GC Corp 221,500 UP 1,000
GS E&C 24,150 UP 550
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 26,350 UP 850
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 433,500 UP 12,500
KPIC 166,500 UP 6,000
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 8,480 UP 50
SKC 83,000 UP 2,000
LOTTE 28,600 UP 250
Binggrae 59,000 DN 2,900
GCH Corp 23,300 UP 400
LotteChilsung 90,000 UP 1,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,420 UP 70
POSCO 196,000 UP 2,000
SPC SAMLIP 61,000 UP 500
SAMSUNG SDS 169,500 DN 2,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 22,800 UP 100
KUMHOTIRE 3,675 UP 5
DB INSURANCE 45,200 UP 1,000
SamsungElec 58,200 0
NHIS 9,140 UP 60
MERITZ SECU 3,245 UP 30
GS Retail 33,500 UP 750
HtlShilla 76,100 UP 100
Ottogi 568,000 DN 2,000
Hanmi Science 58,800 UP 3,700
IlyangPharm 79,200 UP 3,800
