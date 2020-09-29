SK Discovery 63,900 UP 1,100

LG Corp. 74,100 UP 1,100

POSCO CHEMICAL 83,800 UP 2,900

BoryungPharm 15,500 DN 50

L&L 10,800 UP 200

LOTTE Fine Chem 49,650 UP 1,150

HYUNDAI STEEL 24,600 UP 750

YUNGJIN PHARM 8,140 UP 160

Shinsegae 212,500 UP 4,000

Nongshim 314,000 DN 2,000

KAL 18,850 UP 50

SGBC 27,600 UP 850

Hyosung 73,000 UP 900

LS 52,500 DN 200

GC Corp 221,500 UP 1,000

GS E&C 24,150 UP 550

HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 26,350 UP 850

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 433,500 UP 12,500

KPIC 166,500 UP 6,000

MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 8,480 UP 50

SKC 83,000 UP 2,000

LOTTE 28,600 UP 250

Binggrae 59,000 DN 2,900

GCH Corp 23,300 UP 400

LotteChilsung 90,000 UP 1,000

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,420 UP 70

POSCO 196,000 UP 2,000

SPC SAMLIP 61,000 UP 500

SAMSUNG SDS 169,500 DN 2,000

KOREA AEROSPACE 22,800 UP 100

KUMHOTIRE 3,675 UP 5

DB INSURANCE 45,200 UP 1,000

SamsungElec 58,200 0

NHIS 9,140 UP 60

MERITZ SECU 3,245 UP 30

GS Retail 33,500 UP 750

HtlShilla 76,100 UP 100

Ottogi 568,000 DN 2,000

Hanmi Science 58,800 UP 3,700

IlyangPharm 79,200 UP 3,800

(MORE)