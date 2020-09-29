KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
SamsungElecMech 139,000 0
Hanssem 107,000 0
TAEYOUNG E&C 9,890 UP 140
KSOE 82,700 UP 2,700
F&F 89,100 UP 3,500
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 38,450 UP 200
OCI 57,000 0
LS ELECTRIC 56,500 UP 1,400
KorZinc 376,500 DN 3,500
SamsungHvyInd 5,330 UP 110
SYC 54,400 UP 300
HyundaiMipoDock 29,700 UP 650
IS DONGSEO 40,850 UP 850
S-Oil 51,600 UP 600
LG Innotek 155,000 DN 500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 196,500 UP 500
HMM 7,210 DN 70
HYUNDAI WIA 40,500 UP 500
KumhoPetrochem 110,000 UP 4,000
Mobis 230,000 UP 5,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 25,400 UP 350
HDC HOLDINGS 10,600 UP 250
S-1 87,500 DN 200
Hanchem 149,500 UP 8,000
DWS 23,400 UP 100
UNID 44,650 UP 700
KEPCO 20,400 UP 200
SamsungSecu 30,600 UP 1,100
KG DONGBU STL 8,240 UP 10
SKTelecom 238,000 UP 5,000
S&T MOTIV 50,800 UP 1,450
HyundaiElev 40,750 UP 150
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 20,350 0
Hanon Systems 12,350 UP 350
SK 198,500 UP 1,000
DAEKYO 3,900 DN 5
GKL 12,400 UP 250
Handsome 30,250 UP 1,350
Asiana Airlines 3,920 UP 90
COWAY 79,300 DN 100
