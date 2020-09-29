KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
LOTTE SHOPPING 78,500 UP 1,400
IBK 8,010 UP 100
NamhaeChem 8,200 UP 160
DONGSUH 29,650 DN 300
BGF 4,080 UP 20
SamsungEng 10,550 UP 400
SAMSUNG C&T 105,000 UP 500
PanOcean 3,420 DN 25
SAMSUNG CARD 28,200 UP 350
CheilWorldwide 20,950 DN 150
KT 22,950 UP 350
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL152000 UP1500
LOTTE TOUR 15,400 UP 800
LG Uplus 11,500 UP 350
SAMSUNG LIFE 61,000 UP 1,100
KT&G 82,400 UP 500
DHICO 13,300 DN 200
LG Display 15,350 UP 250
Kangwonland 21,500 UP 100
NAVER 296,500 DN 2,000
Kakao 364,500 DN 4,500
NCsoft 806,000 UP 7,000
DSME 23,800 UP 1,000
DSINFRA 8,770 DN 360
DWEC 2,785 UP 30
Donga ST 92,700 UP 1,300
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 13,400 UP 350
CJ CheilJedang 395,000 UP 1,000
DongwonF&B 171,000 0
KEPCO KPS 27,050 UP 300
LGH&H 1,448,000 DN 21,000
LGCHEM 654,000 UP 28,000
KEPCO E&C 16,300 UP 100
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 71,300 UP 1,800
HALLA HOLDINGS 31,050 UP 1,100
HYUNDAI ROTEM 15,950 UP 200
LGELECTRONICS 91,700 0
Celltrion 257,500 UP 2,500
Huchems 20,600 DN 450
DAEWOONG PHARM 105,000 UP 2,500
