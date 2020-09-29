KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
HYUNDAIDEPTST 56,300 UP 700
KIH 72,500 UP 2,500
LOTTE Himart 30,300 UP 150
GS 31,000 UP 50
CJ CGV 22,450 UP 550
LIG Nex1 32,150 UP 100
Fila Holdings 36,650 UP 550
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 144,000 UP 4,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 28,100 UP 350
HANWHA LIFE 1,525 UP 45
AMOREPACIFIC 164,000 UP 2,500
LF 13,400 DN 100
FOOSUNG 9,400 UP 50
SK Innovation 139,000 UP 1,000
POONGSAN 23,800 UP 150
KBFinancialGroup 37,550 DN 650
Hansae 18,000 UP 850
LG HAUSYS 56,500 UP 1,000
Youngone Corp 27,700 UP 50
KOLON IND 37,750 UP 450
HanmiPharm 273,500 UP 6,500
BNK Financial Group 5,060 UP 60
emart 141,500 0
KOLMAR KOREA 46,200 UP 800
HANJINKAL 68,600 UP 1,000
DoubleUGames 74,500 UP 500
CUCKOO 99,000 UP 4,000
COSMAX 116,000 UP 5,500
MANDO 35,650 UP 800
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 690,000 UP 5,000
INNOCEAN 53,300 UP 2,500
Doosan Bobcat 26,900 UP 500
H.S.ENTERPRISE 14,000 0
Netmarble 166,000 DN 1,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S218000 UP7000
ORION 131,000 DN 2,000
BGF Retail 123,500 UP 3,000
SKCHEM 296,500 UP 7,500
HDC-OP 21,250 UP 300
WooriFinancialGroup 8,580 UP 150
(END)
-
1
BTS agency wins defamation suits against malicious online troll
-
2
(URGENT) BTS' hit single 'Dynamite' reclaims top spot on Billboard singles chart after 2 weeks at No. 2
-
3
Boy band Monsta X to promote Korea cultural heritage via YouTube
-
4
BTS wins two nominations at 2020 Billboard Music Awards
-
5
BTS' new docu film tops S. Korean box office upon release
-
1
Moon proposes declaring end to Korean War, requests U.N.'s support
-
2
BTS agency wins defamation suits against malicious online troll
-
3
BTS wins two nominations at 2020 Billboard Music Awards
-
4
Boy band Monsta X to promote Korea cultural heritage via YouTube
-
5
(3rd LD) Moon expresses condolences over death of S. Korean official in shooting by N. Korean troops
-
1
S. Korea enforces enhanced virus curbs for upcoming holidays
-
2
Tottenham's Son Heung-min sidelined with hamstring injury
-
3
(LEAD) New virus cases smallest since early August, upcoming holiday crucial for virus fight
-
4
(URGENT) BTS' hit single 'Dynamite' reclaims top spot on Billboard singles chart after 2 weeks at No. 2
-
5
(3rd LD) Moon expresses condolences over death of S. Korean official in shooting by N. Korean troops