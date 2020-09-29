NSC vows efforts to find facts on N. Korea's killing of S. Korean official
SEOUL, Sept. 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's top national security officials expressed their deep condolences Tuesday over a government official killed by North Korean troops' gunfire at sea and agreed to continue efforts to figure out exactly what happened, Cheong Wa Dae said.
During a weekly meeting of the National Security Council (NSC), they also decided to keep up intelligence cooperation with neighboring countries on the case. The meeting was presided over by Suh Hoon, director of national security at the presidential office.
The NSC members agreed that the government will conduct a "continuous and thorough" search for the body of the fisheries inspector and his belongings, according to Cheong Wa Dae.
The Korea Coast Guard announced earlier in the day that the 47-year-old official seems to have tried to defect to the North across the western sea border last week. The North's border guards, however, shot him to death. The South's military initially said the North had set his body on fire, but the North claimed that the body had disappeared and that it burned a floating material he used.
The NSC official also had discussions on ways to prevent missing person incidents around the inter-Korean border and respond more effectively and swiftly to them.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(URGENT) BTS' hit single 'Dynamite' reclaims top spot on Billboard singles chart after 2 weeks at No. 2
-
2
BTS agency wins defamation suits against malicious online troll
-
3
Boy band Monsta X to promote Korea cultural heritage via YouTube
-
4
BTS wins two nominations at 2020 Billboard Music Awards
-
5
BTS' new docu film tops S. Korean box office upon release
-
1
Moon proposes declaring end to Korean War, requests U.N.'s support
-
2
BTS agency wins defamation suits against malicious online troll
-
3
BTS wins two nominations at 2020 Billboard Music Awards
-
4
Boy band Monsta X to promote Korea cultural heritage via YouTube
-
5
(3rd LD) Moon expresses condolences over death of S. Korean official in shooting by N. Korean troops
-
1
S. Korea enforces enhanced virus curbs for upcoming holidays
-
2
BTS performs 'IDOL' on Jimmy Fallon show
-
3
(LEAD) New virus cases smallest since early August, upcoming holiday crucial for virus fight
-
4
(URGENT) BTS' hit single 'Dynamite' reclaims top spot on Billboard singles chart after 2 weeks at No. 2
-
5
Tottenham's Son Heung-min sidelined with hamstring injury