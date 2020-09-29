Court upholds ban on Oct. 3 rallies amid COVID-19 woes
SEOUL, Sept. 29 (Yonhap) -- A Seoul court on Tuesday upheld a ban on anti-government protests planned for the weekend amid concerns over coronavirus infections.
The Seoul Administrative Court rejected a conservative civic group's request to suspend Seoul authorities' ban on their plan to hold a rally with 1,000 participants in Gwanghwamun, central Seoul, on Oct. 3, the National Foundation Day.
"The ban appears to have been imposed in consideration that more than 1000 people are expected to participate and (the organizers) lacked rational and concrete measures to prevent infection," the court said.
"It does not constitute a violation of freedom of assembly," it added.
The organization led mass anti-government demonstrations in the same place on Aug. 15, which were blamed for a resurgence in COVID-19 cases. The country's daily infections spiked to three-digit figures after thousands gathered for the events on the Liberation Day weekend.
In a preemptive measure, the Seoul city government banned all rallies of 10 or more people and designated parts of central Seoul as no-assembly zones.
The capital also banned rallies in the form of car parades, planned by another rightist civic group to reduce the risk of contamination.
Following the court's ruling, the conservative organization said it will hold one-man rallies in Gwanghwamun, urging participants to gather there while following anti-virus rules.
mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(URGENT) BTS' hit single 'Dynamite' reclaims top spot on Billboard singles chart after 2 weeks at No. 2
-
2
BTS agency wins defamation suits against malicious online troll
-
3
Boy band Monsta X to promote Korea cultural heritage via YouTube
-
4
BTS wins two nominations at 2020 Billboard Music Awards
-
5
BTS performs 'IDOL' on Jimmy Fallon show
-
1
Moon proposes declaring end to Korean War, requests U.N.'s support
-
2
BTS agency wins defamation suits against malicious online troll
-
3
BTS wins two nominations at 2020 Billboard Music Awards
-
4
Boy band Monsta X to promote Korea cultural heritage via YouTube
-
5
(3rd LD) Moon expresses condolences over death of S. Korean official in shooting by N. Korean troops
-
1
BTS performs 'IDOL' on Jimmy Fallon show
-
2
(LEAD) New virus cases smallest since early August, upcoming holiday crucial for virus fight
-
3
S. Korea enforces enhanced virus curbs for upcoming holidays
-
4
(URGENT) BTS' hit single 'Dynamite' reclaims top spot on Billboard singles chart after 2 weeks at No. 2
-
5
BTS' upcoming online concert to feature up-to-date technologies