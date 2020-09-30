Wednesday's weather forecast
All News 09:16 September 30, 2020
SEOUL, Sep. 30 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 24/16 Sunny 70
Incheon 23/17 Sunny 60
Suwon 24/16 Sunny 60
Cheongju 25/15 Sunny 20
Daejeon 25/15 Sunny 20
Chuncheon 24/14 Sunny 70
Gangneung 22/15 Rain 70
Jeonju 25/14 Sunny 20
Gwangju 25/15 Sunny 10
Jeju 24/19 Cloudy 20
Daegu 25/14 Cloudy 0
Busan 25/17 Cloudy 0
(END)
