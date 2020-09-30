Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Wednesday's weather forecast

All News 09:16 September 30, 2020

SEOUL, Sep. 30 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 24/16 Sunny 70

Incheon 23/17 Sunny 60

Suwon 24/16 Sunny 60

Cheongju 25/15 Sunny 20

Daejeon 25/15 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 24/14 Sunny 70

Gangneung 22/15 Rain 70

Jeonju 25/14 Sunny 20

Gwangju 25/15 Sunny 10

Jeju 24/19 Cloudy 20

Daegu 25/14 Cloudy 0

Busan 25/17 Cloudy 0

