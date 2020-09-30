Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Sept. 30 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Sept. 30.
Korean-language dailies
-- Coronavirus pandemic boosts used computer market (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Military captures N. Korea's order to kill S. Korean official in real time via wiretapping (Kookmin Daily)
-- Military hears N.K.'s shoot-to-kill order for S. Korean official through wiretapping (Donga llbo)
-- Court dismisses requests by far-right bodies for drive-thru rally (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Firefighters wage fundraising campaign for fire victims (Segye Times)
-- Military takes no countermeasures after eavesdropping of N.K's shot-to-kill order (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Gov't aware N. Korea lied about shooting-related notices (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Court bans any type of rallies on National Foundation Day (Hankyoreh)
-- 7 in 10 people won't return to hometowns during Chuseok holiday (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Google to impose 30 percent fee on all app developers (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Most property experts forecast deposits to lease homes to rise after Chuseok (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Chuseok travelers discouraged, warned to be safe (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Korea braces for first major holiday during pandemic (Korea Herald)
-- NK killing of official deepens internal division (Korea Times)
(END)
-
1
(URGENT) BTS' hit single 'Dynamite' reclaims top spot on Billboard singles chart after 2 weeks at No. 2
-
2
BTS agency wins defamation suits against malicious online troll
-
3
Boy band Monsta X to promote Korea cultural heritage via YouTube
-
4
BTS performs 'IDOL' on Jimmy Fallon show
-
5
BTS' new docu film tops S. Korean box office upon release
-
1
BTS agency wins defamation suits against malicious online troll
-
2
Boy band Monsta X to promote Korea cultural heritage via YouTube
-
3
(3rd LD) Moon expresses condolences over death of S. Korean official in shooting by N. Korean troops
-
4
BTS' new docu film tops S. Korean box office upon release
-
5
(URGENT) BTS' hit single 'Dynamite' reclaims top spot on Billboard singles chart after 2 weeks at No. 2
-
1
(2nd LD) S. Korean military was eavesdropping when N. Korea issued order to kill official: sources
-
2
BTS performs 'IDOL' on Jimmy Fallon show
-
3
BTS' upcoming online concert to feature up-to-date technologies
-
4
(LEAD) New virus cases smallest since early August, upcoming holiday crucial for virus fight
-
5
(2nd LD) New virus cases smallest since early August, upcoming holiday crucial for virus fight