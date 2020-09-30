Today in Korean history
Oct. 1
1953 -- South Korea and the United States sign a mutual defense treaty about three months after the Armistice Agreement ending the Korean War was signed.
1958 -- South Korea establishes diplomatic relations with Thailand.
1999 -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-il meets with Chung Ju-yung, the founder of Hyundai Group, during his visit to Pyongyang for discussions on tourism and other business ventures in the communist country. Chung died two years later.
2005 -- The Seoul metropolitan government finishes restoration of the Cheonggye Stream in central Seoul around 47 years after it was buried under layers of concrete.
2014 -- South Korea and Japan hold strategic dialogue in Tokyo for the first time in nearly two years to discuss an array of bilateral issues and North Korea's nuclear program.
2019 -- North Korea's First Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui is quoted by the North's official Korean Central News Agency as saying Washington and Pyongyang have agreed to hold "preliminary contact on Oct. 4 and hold working-level negotiations on Oct. 5."
(END)
-
1
(URGENT) BTS' hit single 'Dynamite' reclaims top spot on Billboard singles chart after 2 weeks at No. 2
-
2
BTS agency wins defamation suits against malicious online troll
-
3
BTS performs 'IDOL' on Jimmy Fallon show
-
4
BTS' new docu film tops S. Korean box office upon release
-
5
BTS' upcoming online concert to feature up-to-date technologies
-
1
BTS agency wins defamation suits against malicious online troll
-
2
(3rd LD) Moon expresses condolences over death of S. Korean official in shooting by N. Korean troops
-
3
BTS' new docu film tops S. Korean box office upon release
-
4
(URGENT) BTS' hit single 'Dynamite' reclaims top spot on Billboard singles chart after 2 weeks at No. 2
-
5
S. Korea enforces enhanced virus curbs for upcoming holidays
-
1
(2nd LD) S. Korean military was eavesdropping when N. Korea issued order to kill official: sources
-
2
BTS performs 'IDOL' on Jimmy Fallon show
-
3
BTS' upcoming online concert to feature up-to-date technologies
-
4
New virus cases bounce back, raising woes over spread during holiday
-
5
(2nd LD) New virus cases smallest since early August, upcoming holiday crucial for virus fight