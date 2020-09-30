Japan says N. Korea's assertions on abductees unacceptable
TOKYO, Sept. 30 (Yonhap) -- Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said Wednesday that Tokyo cannot accept Pyongyang's assertions on Japanese abducted by North Korean agents decades ago.
North Korea's Foreign Ministry has claimed on its website that the issue of abductions of Japanese citizens has already been resolved impeccably.
Kato said in a press briefing that North Korea's assertions are "unacceptable" and the abduction issue is the top priority of the Japanese government.
Japan has said 17 of its citizens were kidnapped by North Korea.
In 2002, then North Korean leader Kim Jong-il admitted to then Japanese Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi in Pyongyang that the North had abducted 13 Japanese citizens in the 1970s and 1980s to train its spies on Japanese language and culture.
The North at the time returned five of the abductees and claimed the other eight were dead.
It remains unclear why there is a discrepancy between North Korea and Japan over the number of abductees.
Japan has ruled out normalization of relations with North Korea unless the abduction issue is resolved.
Japan ruled the Korean Peninsula as a colony from 1910-45. It normalized relations with South Korea in 1965 but has no formal ties with North Korea.
(END)
