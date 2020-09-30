Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Court OKs drive-thru rally of less than 10 vehicles

All News 19:18 September 30, 2020

SEOUL, Sept. 30 (Yonhap) -- A Seoul court has approved a drive-thru rally involving less than 10 vehicles amid worries that mass gatherings could undercut South Korea's fight against the new coronavirus.

The ruling by the Seoul Administrative Court clears the way for conservative activists to hold a small-scale drive-thru rally in Seoul this weekend.

The move came three days after Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun warned demonstrators that they could have their driver's licenses suspended if they use their cars for such a rally on National Foundation Day this Saturday.

