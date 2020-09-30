(LEAD) Court OKs drive-thru rally of less than 10 vehicles
(ATTN: UPDATES throughout with details)
SEOUL, Sept. 30 (Yonhap) -- A Seoul court has approved a drive-thru rally involving less than 10 vehicles amid worries that mass gatherings could undercut South Korea's fight against the new coronavirus.
The ruling by the Seoul Administrative Court clears the way for conservative activists to hold a small-scale drive-thru rally in Seoul this weekend.
The court allows nine people -- each in their cars -- to hold a rally for two hours, but they are banned from lowering their car windows or chanting slogans during the rally.
The participants are also required not to have any face-to-face meeting or contact before and after the rally in a move to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
On Sunday, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun warned demonstrators that they could have their driver's licenses suspended if they use their cars for such a rally on National Foundation Day this Saturday.
Last month, tens of thousands of people held an anti-government rally in central Seoul.
Health officials said the rallies on Aug. 15 Liberation Day are partly to blame for a resurgence in COVID-19 cases.
On Wednesday, South Korea reported 113 more COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 23,812, with 413 deaths.
South Korea's daily infections spiked to triple digits after the massive rallies on the Liberation Day.
